ABM Q2 Earnings Call Flags Strong Back-Half Margin Push

ABM Industries Incorporated ABM used its fiscal second-quarter call to make a forward-looking case centered less on the quarter’s headline growth and more on what management sees as a stronger second half.

Executives pointed to a healthier mix in Technical Solutions, continued momentum in Manufacturing & Distribution, and improving cash flow as the main reasons they left full-year adjusted earnings guidance unchanged.

ABM Leans on Back-Half Setup

President and chief executive officer Scott Salmirs said organic revenue growth of 6.1% and record first-half bookings of $1.2 billion showed that demand remained solid across much of the portfolio. He put particular emphasis on Technical Solutions, Aviation and the contribution from the WGNSTAR acquisition.

Salmirs also made the second half the focal point of the call. He said ATS and M&D should see meaningfully higher volume, while ATS should also benefit from a better service mix as project execution moves toward more design and engineering work.

That framing mattered because ABM’s quarter showed strong sales growth but still left investors watching margin progression closely. Management’s core message was that mix, pricing and cost actions are expected to do more of the earnings work later in the year.

ABM Industries Keeps Full-Year Outlook

Executive vice president and chief financial officer David Orr said ABM still expects adjusted earnings per share of $3.85 to $4.15 for fiscal 2026, while organic revenue growth is now expected toward the high end of the 3% to 4% range and total growth toward the high end of 4% to 5%.

Orr also said segment operating margin should land toward the low end of the 7.8% to 8.0% range. He tied that view to a stronger back-half ATS mix and volume, while noting that higher interest rates pushed projected interest expense to about $110 million.

That combination left the call balanced in tone. Management raised its growth posture within the range, but not its earnings range, signaling that improved operating execution still needs to offset financing pressure and earlier margin drag.

ABM Sees ATS and M&D Doing More

Technical Solutions was central to the call. Revenues rose 27% in the quarter, helped by data center work, battery energy storage systems and HVAC project activity, but profitability was held back by a heavier equipment and infrastructure mix.

In a Q&A with William Blair, Orr said large battery storage projects supported growth but carried lower margins because of their equipment-heavy profile. Salmirs added that the back half should include more design and engineering work, which he said has a stronger margin profile.

Manufacturing & Distribution also remained a key support. Orr said the segment posted 17% revenue growth, including 7% organic growth and 9% from WGNSTAR, while management continued to describe semiconductor demand and client expansions as meaningful tailwinds.

ABM Industries Addresses B&I Pressure

Business & Industry was the clearest soft spot on the call. Salmirs said flat organic performance reflected the exit of a large U.K. client and pressure in West Coast office markets, where ABM has been unwilling to match uneconomic competitive pricing.

In response to a Truist Securities question, Orr said the TfL exit alone would account for about 300 basis points of B&I growth impact in the back half. Management nevertheless argued that the client exits should help margins improve as lower-quality work rolls off.

That exchange gave investors more clarity on the second-half growth slowdown embedded in the outlook. ABM is accepting weaker B&I revenues in exchange for a cleaner margin profile.

ABM Highlights Cash Flow and Leverage

Cash flow was another area of emphasis. Orr said second-quarter operating cash flow reached $66.2 million and free cash flow totaled $22.4 million, while first-half operating cash flow improved by roughly $180 million from the prior year period.

Management linked that improvement to working capital discipline and ERP stabilization. Orr said leverage rose to 3.2 times after the WGNSTAR deal, but the company still expects to finish the fiscal year below 3 times.

Near-term capital allocation remains shaped by that goal. In Q&A, management said debt reduction is the priority, even as it continues to monitor the acquisition pipeline for later in the year or early next year.

ABM Industries Clarifies Risk and Direction

One of the more important clarifications came around self-insurance adjustments. Orr said ABM now believes operational changes in the insurance program have improved predictability enough for those effects to be included in full-year guidance, a shift Salmirs said reduces a key fourth-quarter concern for investors.

Management also used the call to reinforce its strategic posture. Salmirs pointed to semiconductors, data centers, airport modernization and microgrids as the company’s most attractive growth lanes, while stressing discipline on pricing, contract selection and leverage.

The quarter’s financial results supported that backdrop without fully defining it. ABM posted adjusted earnings of $0.9, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.92 by 2.05%. Revenues of $2.29 billion topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.22 billion, beating the consensus mark by 2.95%.

ABM Industries Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ABM Industries Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ABM Industries Incorporated Quote

ABM’s Zacks Signals

ABM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), along with a Value Score of A, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of D and VGM Score of A. Within the Zacks framework, a Zacks Rank #3 can still be held, while a stronger Style Score indicates more attractive value and growth characteristics than momentum at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The VGM Score of A is favorable because it combines value, growth and momentum factors, but the Zacks Rank remains the primary signal in the system. That rank can change as earnings estimates are revised after the quarter, making post-report estimate trends the key factor to watch.

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