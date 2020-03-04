ABM Q1 Profit Up

(RTTNews) - ABM (ABM), Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $28.0 million or $0.42 per share, up from $13.0 million or $0.19 per share last year.

Adjusted income from continuing operations were $0.39 per share, up from $0.31 per share last year.

First-quarter revenues rose 0.3% to $1.613 billion from $1.608 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.29 per share on revenues of $1.60 billion.

Looking forward to full year, the company expects adjusted income from continuing operations of $1.90 to $2.10 per share. Analysts currently expect earnings of $1.99 per share.

