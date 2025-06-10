ABM Promotes David Orr to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

ABM appoints David Orr as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Earl Ellis.

ABM has announced the promotion of David Orr to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Earl Ellis, who served as CFO since November 2020. With a long tenure at ABM, including his recent role as Senior Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, Orr brings extensive industry knowledge and financial expertise to his new position. ABM's President and CEO, Scott Salmirs, praised Orr's understanding of the business and commitment to operational excellence. Orr expressed gratitude for his appointment and looks forward to driving growth and advancing strategic priorities. Additionally, ABM stated its commitment to providing integrated facility solutions and enhancing client experiences.

David Orr's promotion to Chief Financial Officer showcases the depth of leadership talent within ABM, which can enhance the company's strategic direction and operational performance.

Orr's extensive experience in finance, strategy, and operations positions him well to drive ABM’s growth and transformation initiatives effectively.

The leadership transition can instill confidence among investors and stakeholders regarding the continuity and stability of the company's financial management.

David Orr's promotion to CFO follows the departure of Earl Ellis, which may raise concerns about instability in the company's financial leadership.

The press release emphasizes the challenges and uncertainties faced by the company, including competitive market pressures and labor shortages, which may negatively impact investor confidence.

The lengthy cautionary statement outlines numerous risks and uncertainties that could adversely affect the company's financial performance, which may deter potential investors.

Who is the new CFO of ABM?

David Orr has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of ABM.

What previous role did David Orr hold at ABM?

David Orr was previously the Senior Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis before becoming CFO.

Who did David Orr succeed as CFO?

David Orr succeeded Earl Ellis, who served as CFO since November 2020.

What is ABM's primary business focus?

ABM is a leading provider of integrated facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions for various market sectors.

What key experience does David Orr bring to his new role?

David Orr has extensive experience in finance, strategy, and operations, enhancing reporting and performance measurement at ABM.

$ABM Insider Trading Activity

$ABM insiders have traded $ABM stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT B SALMIRS (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $2,614,643 .

. SEAN MICHAEL MAHONEY (EVP, President-Sales & Mktng) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $756,964 .

. RENE JACOBSEN (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $528,369 .

. DEAN A CHIN (SVP - Chief Accounting Officer) sold 4,281 shares for an estimated $224,136

$ABM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 139 institutional investors add shares of $ABM stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ABM (NYSE: ABM)



, a leading provider of facility solutions, today announced the promotion of David Orr, a long-tenured executive of ABM who most recently served as Senior Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis, to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Orr succeeds Earl Ellis, who has served as CFO since November 2020.





“David’s appointment as CFO reflects the strength of the talent we’ve cultivated across ABM,” said Scott Salmirs, President and Chief Executive Officer of ABM. “He has a deep understanding of our industry and our business, strong financial acumen, and a steadfast commitment to our culture of operational excellence. We are excited for David to bring these strengths to the CFO role as we work to accelerate our growth and transformation. I also want to thank Earl for his many contributions over the past several years and wish him continued success.”





“I am honored to be named CFO and am deeply appreciative of the opportunity to continue serving ABM in this new role,” said Orr. “I’m passionate about this business and look forward to partnering with our teams to build on our strong foundation, drive growth and value creation, and advance our strategic priorities with financial discipline and operational excellence.”





Throughout his career at ABM, Orr has held leadership roles across finance, strategy, and operations. As Senior Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis since 2015, he led enterprise-wide forecasting, budgeting, and strategic financial planning. In this role, he significantly enhanced company-wide reporting and performance measurement capabilities and has been instrumental in developing and implementing recent enhancements to ABM’s transformation processes.





Orr began his career with ABM in 2001 in its lighting services division, where he held critical operating roles across the Southeast region gaining deep insight into the needs of ABM’s field and client operations, before being promoted to Vice President of Finance and Administration. From 2008 to 2015, he was Vice President, Strategic Solutions, where he partnered closely with operations to align financial strategy with growth initiatives. Orr holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and an MBA from the Belk College of Business at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.







About ABM







ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of integrated facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions. Every day, our over 100,000 team members deliver essential services that make spaces cleaner, safer, and efficient, enhancing the overall occupant experience.





ABM serves a wide range of market sectors including commercial real estate, aviation, mission critical, and manufacturing and distribution. With over $8 billion in annual revenue and a blue-chip client base, ABM delivers innovative technologies and sustainable solutions that enhance facilities and empower clients to achieve their goals. Committed to creating smarter, more connected spaces, ABM is investing in the future to meet evolving challenges and build a healthier, thriving world. ABM: Driving possibility, together.





For more information, visit





www.abm.com











