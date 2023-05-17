ABM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.52, changing hands as high as $44.70 per share. ABM Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABM's low point in its 52 week range is $37.68 per share, with $50.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.62.

