ABM, Mainspring Energy sign strategic partnership

ABM (ABM) announced a strategic partnership with Mainspring Energy, in which ABM will deploy Mainspring’s cutting-edge Linear Generator technology to enhance electric vehicle charging solutions for fleet, commercial and industrial clients that require turnkey offerings and on-site power generation projects.
