ABM, Mainspring Energy sign strategic partnership

ABM (ABM) announced a strategic partnership with Mainspring Energy, in which ABM will deploy Mainspring’s cutting-edge Linear Generator technology to enhance electric vehicle charging solutions for fleet, commercial and industrial clients that require turnkey offerings and on-site power generation projects.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ABM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.