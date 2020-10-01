ABM Industries Unveils Program to Improve Indoor Air Quality

ABM Industries Incorporated ABM yesterday unveiled its expert-backed EnhancedFacility program that offers facility services to improve IAQ or indoor air quality , building efficiencies, and funding solutions.

Considering the fact that appropriate heating, ventilation, air conditioning,mechanical and control systems are required in combination with advanced technologies for biohazard disinfection of the air, service delivery will be executed based on clients’ specific requirements and budgets.

EnhancedFacility complements with ABM’s EnhancedClean, an expert-backed, certified disinfection program launched earlier this year. Their combination helps lessen viral transmissions in the air and on surfaces.

“Together, our EnhancedFacility and EnhancedClean solutions will help our clients foster better occupant wellbeing through improved building health, safety, and efficiency,” said Scott Giacobbe, chief revenue officer at ABM.

Notably, ABM’s services have been deemed by governmental authorities as “essential” to doing business during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of the company have gained 3.6% over the past three months, significantly underperforming the 20.2% rally of the industry it belongs to and 7.4% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

