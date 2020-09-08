Markets
ABM Industries Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $56.0 million or $0.83 per share, up from $36.8 million or $0.55 per share last year.

Adjusted income from continuing operations rose to $0.75 per share from $0.60 per share last year.

Third-quarter revenues dropped 15.4% to $1.394 billion from $1.648 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.42 per share on revenues of $1.47 billion.

Moving ahead, the company did not provide an outlook due to the "extraordinary and evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic."

