ABM Industries Maintains FY25 Outlook, But Expects At Low End Of Range - Update

September 05, 2025 — 07:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Friday, facility management company ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM) maintained its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, but now expects at the low end of the range.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $3.65 to $3.80 per share, but at the low end of the range. The Street is looking for earnings of $3.75 per share for the year.

After the quarter's close, the Board declared a cash dividend of $0.265 per common share, payable on November 3, 2025, to shareholders of record on October 2, 2025.

As of the date, ABM has $233 million remaining under its share repurchase program, which includes a $150 million increase in authorization approved by the Board following the third quarter.

