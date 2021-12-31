ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Readers hoping to buy ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase ABM Industries' shares before the 5th of January to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 7th of February.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.20 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.78 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that ABM Industries has a trailing yield of 1.9% on the current share price of $40.54. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether ABM Industries's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see ABM Industries paying out a modest 41% of its earnings. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. What's good is that dividends were well covered by free cash flow, with the company paying out 18% of its cash flow last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:ABM Historic Dividend December 31st 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, ABM Industries's earnings per share have been growing at 11% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, ABM Industries has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.4% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because ABM Industries is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

Final Takeaway

Is ABM Industries an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? ABM Industries has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

In light of that, while ABM Industries has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for ABM Industries and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

