ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Full-Year Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

As you might know, ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) recently reported its full-year numbers. Results were overall in line with expectations, with the company breaking even at the statutory earnings per share (EPS) level on US$6.0b in revenue. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:ABM Earnings and Revenue Growth December 20th 2020

Following last week's earnings report, ABM Industries' four analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$5.87b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 82,787% to US$2.48. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$5.91b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.31 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on ABM Industries' earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$49.00, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on ABM Industries, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$58.00 and the most bearish at US$45.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 2.0%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 6.1% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.6% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - ABM Industries is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around ABM Industries' earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for ABM Industries going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Before you take the next step you should know about the 5 warning signs for ABM Industries that we have uncovered.

