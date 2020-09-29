ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2020

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.185 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ABM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ABM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.46, the dividend yield is 1.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABM was $37.46, representing a -8.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.78 and a 89.28% increase over the 52 week low of $19.79.

ABM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) and Rollins, Inc. (ROL). ABM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.09. Zacks Investment Research reports ABM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 20.12%, compared to an industry average of -3.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ABM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ABM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ABM as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (EVX)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI)

Pacer Funds (CALF)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value (SLYV)

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value ETF (IJS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CALF with an increase of 30.31% over the last 100 days. EVX has the highest percent weighting of ABM at 3.67%.

