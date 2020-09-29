Dividends
ABM

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 30, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.185 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ABM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ABM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.46, the dividend yield is 1.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABM was $37.46, representing a -8.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.78 and a 89.28% increase over the 52 week low of $19.79.

ABM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) and Rollins, Inc. (ROL). ABM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.09. Zacks Investment Research reports ABM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 20.12%, compared to an industry average of -3.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ABM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ABM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ABM as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (EVX)
  • Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI)
  • Pacer Funds (CALF)
  • SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value (SLYV)
  • iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value ETF (IJS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CALF with an increase of 30.31% over the last 100 days. EVX has the highest percent weighting of ABM at 3.67%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABM

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular