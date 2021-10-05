ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 06, 2021

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ABM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ABM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.81, the dividend yield is 1.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABM was $46.81, representing a -15.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.48 and a 39.69% increase over the 52 week low of $33.51.

ABM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. (JD) and Gartner, Inc. (IT). ABM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.14. Zacks Investment Research reports ABM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 45.13%, compared to an industry average of 19.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to ABM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ABM as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Environmental Services ETF (EVX)

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CALF with an increase of 5.26% over the last 100 days. EVX has the highest percent weighting of ABM at 3.23%.

