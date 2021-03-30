ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 31, 2021

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ABM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $50.09, the dividend yield is 1.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABM was $50.09, representing a -9.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.48 and a 131.9% increase over the 52 week low of $21.60.

ABM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) and Paychex, Inc. (PAYX). ABM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.66. Zacks Investment Research reports ABM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 33.33%, compared to an industry average of 17.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ABM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ABM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ABM as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Environmental Services ETF (EVX)

Pacer Funds (CALF)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (PSCI)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (based on S&P SmallCap Value (SLYV)

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value ETF (IJS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CALF with an increase of 54.77% over the last 100 days. EVX has the highest percent weighting of ABM at 4.15%.

