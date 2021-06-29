ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 30, 2021

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ABM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ABM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.58, the dividend yield is 1.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABM was $44.58, representing a -19.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.48 and a 42.16% increase over the 52 week low of $31.36.

ABM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as United Rentals, Inc. (URI) and Gartner, Inc. (IT). ABM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.17. Zacks Investment Research reports ABM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 40.74%, compared to an industry average of 17%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ABM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

