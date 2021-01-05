ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 06, 2021

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ABM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.7% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABM was $36.92, representing a -11.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.79 and a 86.55% increase over the 52 week low of $19.79.

ABM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) and Paychex, Inc. (PAYX). ABM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.02. Zacks Investment Research reports ABM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.21%, compared to an industry average of 3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ABM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

