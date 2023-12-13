ABM Industries Gains After Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

News & Insights

December 13, 2023

(RTTNews) - ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) shares are gaining more than 13 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported increased fourth-quarter earnings that surpassed the Street estimates

The quarterly earnings were $62.8 million, or $0.96 percent, compared to $48.9 million, or $0.73 per share in the previous year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $66.2 million or $1.01 per share. Wall Street analysts were looking for $0.92 per share.

Revenues were $2.092 billion, up from $2.011 billion last year.

Looking ahead to the fiscal 2024, the company expects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $3.20 to $3.40. Analysts are projecting $3.41 per share.

Currently, shares are at $50.53, up 13.54 percent, from the previous close of $44.36 on a volume of 598,164.

