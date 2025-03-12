ABM INDUSTRIES Earnings Results: $ABM Reports Quarterly Earnings

ABM INDUSTRIES ($ABM) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.87 per share, beating estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $2,114,900,000, beating estimates of $2,114,750,625 by $149,375.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ABM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ABM INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity

ABM INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $ABM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EARL RAY ELLIS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $2,158,313 .

. RENE JACOBSEN (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $528,369 .

. DEAN A CHIN (SVP - Chief Accounting Officer) sold 4,281 shares for an estimated $224,136

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ABM INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of ABM INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ABM INDUSTRIES Government Contracts

We have seen $4,314,830 of award payments to $ABM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.