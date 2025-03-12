ABM INDUSTRIES Earnings Results: $ABM Reports Quarterly Earnings

ABM INDUSTRIES ($ABM) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.87 per share, beating estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $2,114,900,000, beating estimates of $2,114,750,625 by $149,375.
ABM INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity
ABM INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $ABM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EARL RAY ELLIS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $2,158,313.
- RENE JACOBSEN (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $528,369.
- DEAN A CHIN (SVP - Chief Accounting Officer) sold 4,281 shares for an estimated $224,136
ABM INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of ABM INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 2,474,159 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $130,536,628
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 1,134,825 shares (+2322.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,080,343
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 334,295 shares (+99.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,109,218
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 249,188 shares (-81.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,753,441
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 232,190 shares (+52.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,883,484
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 211,336 shares (+51.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,816,176
- VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC removed 196,969 shares (-18.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,080,873
ABM INDUSTRIES Government Contracts
We have seen $4,314,830 of award payments to $ABM over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- THIS IS AN ADMINISTRATIVE ACTION ONLY TO ESTABLISH A NEW PROCUREMENT INSTRUMENT IDENTIFIER FOR THE LOS ANGE...: $3,743,919
- ELECTRICAL MAINTENANCE CONTRACT: $527,523
- THIS CONTRACT IS FOR THE ICE, SPECIAL AGENT IN CHARGE (SAC) HONOLULU OFFICE TO LEASE PARKING SPACES FOR GOV...: $26,880
- LIM PANEL MAINTENANCE: $12,775
- THE WESTERN AREA POWER ADMINISTRATION (WAPA), SIERRA NEVADA REGION (SNR) REQUIRES SEMI-ANNUAL (JANUARY - JU...: $3,731
