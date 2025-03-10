News & Insights

ABM INDUSTRIES Earnings Preview: Recent $ABM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

March 10, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

ABM INDUSTRIES ($ABM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,114,750,625 and earnings of $0.80 per share.

ABM INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity

ABM INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $ABM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • EARL RAY ELLIS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $2,158,313.
  • RENE JACOBSEN (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $528,369.
  • DEAN A CHIN (SVP - Chief Accounting Officer) sold 4,281 shares for an estimated $224,136

ABM INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of ABM INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 168 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ABM INDUSTRIES Government Contracts

We have seen $4,314,830 of award payments to $ABM over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


