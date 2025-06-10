Markets
ABM

ABM Industries Appoints David Orr As Chief Financial Officer

June 10, 2025 — 08:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ABM Industries Inc. (ABM), a provider of integrated facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions, said on Tuesday that it has appointed David Orr as Chief Financial Officer to succeed Earl Ellis.

Orr is a long-tenured executive of ABM, who most recently served as Senior Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis.

Orr began his career with ABM in 2001 in its lighting services division, before his promotion to the role of Vice President of Finance and Administration. From 2008 to 2015, he was Vice President, Strategic Solutions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ABM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.