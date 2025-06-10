ABM Industries Appoints David Orr As Chief Financial Officer

(RTTNews) - ABM Industries Inc. (ABM), a provider of integrated facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions, said on Tuesday that it has appointed David Orr as Chief Financial Officer to succeed Earl Ellis.

Orr is a long-tenured executive of ABM, who most recently served as Senior Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis.

Orr began his career with ABM in 2001 in its lighting services division, before his promotion to the role of Vice President of Finance and Administration. From 2008 to 2015, he was Vice President, Strategic Solutions.

