ABM Industries About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (ABM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/6/21, ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.19, payable on 2/1/21. As a percentage of ABM's recent stock price of $37.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ABM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.00% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABM's low point in its 52 week range is $19.7906 per share, with $41.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.02.

In Monday trading, ABM Industries, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

