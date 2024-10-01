ABM Industries About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (ABM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 10/3/24, ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.225, payable on 11/4/24. As a percentage of ABM's recent stock price of $52.76, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ABM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.71% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABM's low point in its 52 week range is $38.48 per share, with $59.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.45.

In Tuesday trading, ABM Industries, Inc. shares are currently up about 2.7% on the day.

