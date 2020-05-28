ABM Industries (ABM) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

ABM Industries Inc.’s ABM shares have declined 11.2%, year to date, as against 1% growth of the industry it belongs to.

The company’s second-quarter fiscal 2020 performance is expected to have been affected by the coronavirus-led travel shutdowns, supply-chain disruptions and workplace closures.

Estimates Indicate Year-Over-Year Declines

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $1.44 billion, calling for a 9.5% year-over-year decline. The consensus mark for earnings stands at 27 cents per share, suggesting a massive 42.6% decline, year on year. Notably, ABM’s revenues and earnings increased a respective 0.3% and 25.8%, year over year, in the fiscal first quarter

Model Does Not Suggest a Beat

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ABM this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ABM has an Earnings ESP of -12.19% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies

S&P Global Inc.’s SPGI first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.73 beat the consensus mark by 15.7% and improved 29.4% year over year on revenue growth, benefits of productivity initiatives and reduced business travel. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s IQV adjusted earnings per share of $1.50 beat the consensus mark by 1.4% but decreased 1.9% on a year-over-year basis in the January-March period. The reported figure came in within the guided range of $1.46-$1.51. The stock holds a Zacks Rank #3, at present.

Insperity, Inc.’s NSP adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share beat the consensus mark by 5.6% but decreased 14.1% year over year during the March-end quarter. The reported figure matched the higher end of the guided range of $1.61-$1.70. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

