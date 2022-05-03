ABM Industries (ABM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ABM Industries (ABM) closed at $47.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.38% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of cleaning and other maintenance services for commercial buildings, hospitals and airports had gained 4.06% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 8.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.48% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ABM Industries as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, ABM Industries is projected to report earnings of $0.84 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.92 billion, up 27.98% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.60 per share and revenue of $7.84 billion, which would represent changes of +0.56% and +25.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ABM Industries should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ABM Industries is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, ABM Industries is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.34. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.34.

The Building Products - Maintenance Service industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.