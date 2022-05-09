ABM Industries (ABM) Stock Moves -1.32%: What You Should Know

ABM Industries (ABM) closed at $45.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.32% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of cleaning and other maintenance services for commercial buildings, hospitals and airports had lost 4.57% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Business Services sector's loss of 10.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.87% in that time.

ABM Industries will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, ABM Industries is projected to report earnings of $0.84 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.44%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.92 billion, up 27.98% from the year-ago period.

ABM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.60 per share and revenue of $7.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.56% and +25.86%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ABM Industries should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ABM Industries is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, ABM Industries currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.85. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.85.

The Building Products - Maintenance Service industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

