ABM Industries (ABM) Rises 10.9% in Three Months: Here's How

ABM Industries Incorporated ABM has gained 10.9% in the past three months compared with its industry’s 14.7% growth in the same time frame and the 2.8% increase in the S&P 500 composite.

What’s Driving the Surge?

ABM initiated the "2020 Vision" transformation in 2015, aiming for long-term profitable growth through an industry-focused go-to-market strategy. This involved centralizing functions, strengthening sales capabilities and investing in service delivery tools. These efforts improved ABM's offerings in Janitorial, Parking, Facilities Services, Building & Energy Solutions, and Airline Services, thus solidifying its position as a top integrated facilities management company

ABM's growth strategy includes acquisitions and organic investment. The ELEVATE plan focuses on enhancing transparency, talent management, data usage and modernizing the digital ecosystem. ELEVATE, exemplified by the RavenVolt acquisition, aims to expand ABM's presence and services in EV infrastructure and power solutions.

ABM's commitment to shareholder value is evident in dividend payments and share repurchases. Fiscal 2022, 2021 and 2020 saw dividend payments of $51.9 million, $51 million and $49.3 million, respectively. Share repurchases in fiscal 2022 and 2020 amounted to $9.8 million and $5.1 million, respectively. These actions reflect ABM's confidence in its business and dedication to shareholder value, positively impacting earnings per share.

