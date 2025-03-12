ABM Industries (ABM) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended January 2025, ABM Industries (ABM) reported revenue of $2.11 billion, up 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.87, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.1 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78, the EPS surprise was +11.54%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ABM Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenues- Business & Industry : $1.02 billion versus $1.01 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1% change.

: $1.02 billion versus $1.01 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1% change. Revenues- Aviation : $270.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $265.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.

: $270.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $265.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%. Revenues- Education : $225.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $224.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

: $225.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $224.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.4%. Revenues- Manufacturing & Distribution : $394.30 million versus $380.76 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.7% change.

: $394.30 million versus $380.76 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.7% change. Revenues- Technical Solutions : $202.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $195.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.9%.

: $202.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $195.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.9%. Operating profit- Aviation : $12.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.35 million.

: $12.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.35 million. Operating profit- Business & Industry : $79.40 million compared to the $56.27 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $79.40 million compared to the $56.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating profit (loss)- Manufacturing & Distribution : $39.40 million compared to the $28.21 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $39.40 million compared to the $28.21 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating profit- Education : $14 million compared to the $9.75 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $14 million compared to the $9.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating profit- Technical Solutions : $16.60 million versus $8.93 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $16.60 million versus $8.93 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating profit (loss)- Corporate: -$83.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$49.27 million.

Shares of ABM Industries have returned -7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -8.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

