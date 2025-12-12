ABM Industries (ABM) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect ABM Industries (ABM) to post quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 22.2%. Revenues are expected to be $2.27 billion, up 4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific ABM Industries metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Business & Industry' will likely reach $1.04 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Aviation' to reach $290.34 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Education' reaching $236.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Manufacturing & Distribution' at $403.50 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Technical Solutions' should arrive at $298.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating profit- Business & Industry' to come in at $111.70 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $72.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating profit- Aviation' will reach $24.47 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $18.60 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating profit (loss)- Manufacturing & Distribution' stands at $51.21 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $40.40 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating profit- Technical Solutions' will reach $34.23 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $28.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating profit- Education' of $19.40 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $13.10 million.

Shares of ABM Industries have demonstrated returns of +10.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ABM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

