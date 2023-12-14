ABM Industries (ABM) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

ABM Industries Inc. ABM reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings (considering 5 cents from non-recurring items) were $1.01 per share, which beat the consensus estimate by 8.6% and increased 13.5% from last fiscal year’s quarterly figure.

Total revenues of $2.09 billion beat the consensus mark by 2.8% and improved 4.1% from the last fiscal year’s quarterly figure. The upside was backed by solid segmental performance, strength from new accounts that came online late last year and the acquisition of RavenVolt. Quarterly revenue growth included 3.8% organic growth and a 0.3% upside from acquisitions.

Segment-Wise Revenues

The Business & Industry segment’s revenues increased 0.4% from the last fiscal year’s quarterly figure to $1.03 billion and beat our estimate by 4.6%.

Revenues from the Manufacturing & Distribution segment rose 5.4% to $391.2 million, beating our estimate by 4.5%. The Aviation segment’s revenues rose 15.8% from the last fiscal year’s quarterly figure to $248.2 million and surpassed our estimate by 12.6%.

Technical Solutions and Education segments’ revenues increased 6.2% and 5.8% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s levels to $190.8 million and $229.8 million, respectively.

Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA was $144.2 million, up 10.3% from the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.2% compared with 6.8% reported in the prior-year period.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

ABM Industries exited fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $69.5 million compared with $97.7 million at the end of the prior fiscal quarter. Long-term debt was $1.28 billion compared with $1.29 billion at the end of the prior fiscal quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $139.1 million for the reported quarter. Free cash flow was $121.2 million.

2024 Guidance

For fiscal 2024, ABM Industries expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.20-$3.40. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $3.29 per share is pegged below the midpoint of the guided range ($3.30). Adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to be between 6.2% and 6.5%. Interest expense is expected to be between $82 million and $86 million.

S&P Global Inc. SPGI reported impressive third-quarter results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

SPGI’s adjusted earnings per share (excluding 88 cents from non-recurring items) of $3.21 rose 9.6% year over year and beat the consensus estimate by 5.3%. Revenues of $3.08 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 2% and improved 8% year over year, backed by strong performance in all divisions.

Verisk Analytics Inc. VRSK reported impressive third-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the respective consensus estimates.

VRSK’s adjusted earnings (excluding 23 cents from non-recurring items) were $1.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing 4.1% from the year-ago reported figure. Such a beat was supported by strong growth in underwriting data solutions, life insurance and extreme events solutions.

Fiserv, Inc. FI reported impressive third-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

FI’s adjusted earnings per share (excluding 40 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.96 exceeded the consensus mark by 1% and increased 20% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.62 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.53% and increased 8.2% year over year.

Organic revenue growth was 12% in the quarter, driven by 20% and 6% growth in the Acceptance and Payments segments, respectively.

