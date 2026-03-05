ABM Industries (ABM) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from ABM Industries (ABM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.22 billion, representing an increase of 4.7% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific ABM Industries metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Business & Industry' to come in at $1.04 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Aviation' at $286.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Education' will reach $229.41 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Manufacturing & Distribution' reaching $425.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Technical Solutions' should come in at $233.24 million. The estimate points to a change of +15.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating profit- Business & Industry' should arrive at $83.14 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $79.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating profit- Aviation' to reach $13.99 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $12.20 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating profit- Manufacturing & Distribution' stands at $38.38 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $39.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating profit- Technical Solutions' will likely reach $19.39 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $16.60 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating profit- Education' of $16.94 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $14.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of ABM Industries have experienced a change of -5.5% in the past month compared to the -0.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ABM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)

