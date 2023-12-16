ABM Industries (ABM) Price Target Increased by 12.27% to 52.87

The average one-year price target for ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) has been revised to 52.87 / share. This is an increase of 12.27% from the prior estimate of 47.09 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 42.42 to a high of 63.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.16% from the latest reported closing price of 45.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 562 funds or institutions reporting positions in ABM Industries. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABM is 0.21%, an increase of 1.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.65% to 71,889K shares. The put/call ratio of ABM is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,467K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,639K shares, representing a decrease of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABM by 6.29% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,695K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 89K shares, representing an increase of 96.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABM by 2,422.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,041K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,040K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABM by 2.56% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,929K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,857K shares, representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABM by 44.47% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,703K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,707K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABM by 1.85% over the last quarter.

ABM Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ABM Industries Inc. is a facility management provider in the United States. ABM was founded in 1909 by Morris Rosenberg in San Francisco, California, as a single-person window washing business. As of 2013, the company has over 130,000 employees, over 350 offices, and various international locations.

