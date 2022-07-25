ABM Industries (ABM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ABM Industries (ABM) closed at $43.54, marking a +1.37% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of cleaning and other maintenance services for commercial buildings, hospitals and airports had lost 2.81% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 7.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.55% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ABM Industries as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, ABM Industries is projected to report earnings of $0.91 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.92 billion, up 24.24% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.65 per share and revenue of $7.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of +1.96% and +23.88%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ABM Industries. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ABM Industries is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, ABM Industries currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.77. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.77, so we one might conclude that ABM Industries is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Building Products - Maintenance Service industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

