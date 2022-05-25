ABM Industries (ABM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ABM Industries (ABM) closed the most recent trading day at $47.22, moving +1.4% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of cleaning and other maintenance services for commercial buildings, hospitals and airports had lost 2.8% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Business Services sector's loss of 8.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.49% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ABM Industries as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be June 8, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.84, up 2.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.92 billion, up 27.98% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.61 per share and revenue of $7.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.84% and +25.86%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ABM Industries should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.35% higher. ABM Industries is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, ABM Industries currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.91. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.91.

The Building Products - Maintenance Service industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

