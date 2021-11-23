ABM Industries (ABM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

ABM Industries (ABM) closed at $48.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.51% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of cleaning and other maintenance services for commercial buildings, hospitals and airports had gained 7.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 5.08%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.19%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ABM Industries as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be December 15, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.79, up 14.49% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.6 billion, up 7.52% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ABM Industries. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ABM Industries is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, ABM Industries is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.26. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.26.

The Building Products - Maintenance Service industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

