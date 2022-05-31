ABM Industries (ABM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

ABM Industries (ABM) closed at $48.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.86% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.63% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of cleaning and other maintenance services for commercial buildings, hospitals and airports had gained 1.67% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 1.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ABM Industries as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 8, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.84, up 2.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.92 billion, up 27.98% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.61 per share and revenue of $7.84 billion, which would represent changes of +0.84% and +25.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ABM Industries should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.35% higher. ABM Industries is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, ABM Industries is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.52. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.52.

The Building Products - Maintenance Service industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.