ABM Industries (ABM) Declares $0.22 Dividend

ABM Industries said on June 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.88 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 5, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 6, 2023 will receive the payment on August 7, 2023.

At the current share price of $48.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.81%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.93%, the lowest has been 1.42%, and the highest has been 3.62%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.42 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 567 funds or institutions reporting positions in ABM Industries. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABM is 0.23%, a decrease of 1.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 75,695K shares. The put/call ratio of ABM is 0.40, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.10% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for ABM Industries is 57.29. The forecasts range from a low of 48.48 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 18.10% from its latest reported closing price of 48.51.

The projected annual revenue for ABM Industries is 8,212MM, an increase of 4.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.74.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,814K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,902K shares, representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABM by 3.46% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 3,630K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,483K shares, representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABM by 8.69% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 2,108K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,932K shares, representing an increase of 8.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABM by 7.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,033K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,025K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABM by 6.23% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,842K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,821K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABM by 1.71% over the last quarter.

ABM Industries Background Information

ABM Industries Inc. is a facility management provider in the United States. ABM was founded in 1909 by Morris Rosenberg in San Francisco, California, as a single-person window washing business. As of 2013, the company has over 130,000 employees, over 350 offices, and various international locations.

