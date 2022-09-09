ABM Industries (ABM) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Tapers FY22 EPS View

ABM Industries Inc. ABM reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with both earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimates.

Adjusted earnings (excluding 9 cents from non-recurring items) from continuing operations came in at 94 cents per share, beating the consensus mark by 3.3% and increasing 4.4% from last fiscal year’s quarterly figure. The bottom line benefited from increased operating earnings on higher revenues, partially offset by a decrease in the volume of higher-margin virus protection services and work orders, as well as higher direct and indirect costs, primarily for labor.

Total revenues of $1.96 billion also surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.8% and improved 27.1% from last fiscal year’s quarterly figure. The upside was backed by solid demand across ABM’s Business & Industry, Aviation, Manufacturing & Distribution, and Technical Solutions segments, especially in its eMobility business. Quarterly revenue growth includes 7.4% organic growth and a 19.7% upside from acquisitions.

Quarterly results benefited from accretive acquisitions, solid demand for ABM’s core janitorial and engineering services, and continued strong growth in eMobility. These were, however, partially offset by the expected decline in disinfection-related work orders and EnhancedClean services.

So far this year, shares of ABM Industries have gained 12.8% compared with the 4.8% rise of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s check out the numbers.

Segment-Wise Revenues

Business & Industry revenues increased 51.4% from last fiscal year’s quarterly figure to $1.03 billion. Manufacturing & Distribution revenues inched up 5.2% from last fiscal year’s quarterly figure to $358.1 million. Aviation revenues increased 21.3% from last fiscal year’s quarterly figure to $203.5 million. Technical Solutions revenues increased 9.3% from last fiscal year’s quarterly figure to $158.4 million. Education revenues of $207.5 million also inched up 0.3% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s level.

Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA came in at $125.5 million compared with $113.5 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 6.6% compared with 7.7% in the year-ago quarter, primarily reflecting a change in service mix and cost increases.

Operating expenses increased 31.7% from the year-ago figure to $1.69 billion. Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 37.5% from the year-ago level to $158.6 million.

ABM Industries Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

ABM Industries Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | ABM Industries Incorporated Quote

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

ABM Industries exited third-quarter fiscal 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $63.9 million compared with $48.9 million at the end of the prior fiscal quarter. Long-term debt was $1 billion compared with $986.6 million at the end of the prior fiscal quarter.

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $40.7 million for the reported quarter. Free cash flow came in at $22.6 million.

Dividend Payout & Share Repurchase

ABM Industries’ board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 19.5 cents per share. The dividend will be paid out on Nov 7, 2022, to its stockholders of record as of Oct 6, 2022. This marked the 226th consecutive quarterly cash dividend by ABM.

During the reported quarter, ABM repurchased 0.7 million shares at an average price of $41.92, for a total cost of $31.2 million.

Fiscal 2022 Guidance

For fiscal 2022, ABM Industries updated its guidance for adjusted EPS guidance, now expected in the range of $3.60-$3.70 (prior view: $3.50-$3.70) per share. The midpoint of the guided range ($3.65) matches with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Currently, ABM Industries carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Business Services Companies

Equifax EFX reported mixed second-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat estimates but revenues missed the same.

EFX’s adjusted earnings of $2.09 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3% and improved 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.32 billion missed the consensus estimate marginally but improved 6.6% year over year.

IQVIA Holdings IQV reported solid second-quarter 2022 results, wherein its earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

IQV’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.44 beat the consensus mark by 2.1% and improved 15% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $3.54 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 1.2% and increased 3% year over year.

Omnicom Group OMC reported impressive second-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

OMC’s earnings of $1.68 per share beat the consensus mark by 7.7% and increased 15.1% year over year, driven by a strong margin performance. Total revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 4.4% but declined slightly year over year.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.