ABM Industries (ABM) Announces Closure of Able Services Buyout

ABM Industries Incorporated ABM announced last Thursday that it has completed the acquisition of Able Services. The company had announced the deal on Aug 25.

The addition of the San Francisco-based facilities services company is expected to expand ABM’s core businesses and key geographies. The acquisition should strengthen the company’s engineering and technical services, and expand its sustainability and energy efficiency offerings.

The buyout adds $1.1 billion in engineering and janitorial services revenues, and is anticipated to achieve around $30 million to $40 million in cost synergies for the company. Most of the cost synergies are expected to be attained within the first year following the closure of the deal.

Scott Salmirs, President and CEO of ABM Industries said, “Together, ABM and Able can more fully address our clients’ needs for innovative and cost-effective solutions, supported by our national footprint, comprehensive facility services expertise and dedicated team of more than 100,000 employees.”

ABM’s shares have had an impressive run on the bourse year to date. The stock has appreciated 23.7% against the industry’s loss of 6.5% and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s growth of 17.1%.

