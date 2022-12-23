ABM Industries a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 2.0% Yield (ABM)

ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.0% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, ABM Industries, Inc. is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.66% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $155,681,009 worth of ABM shares.
ABM Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ABM) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.
The annualized dividend paid by ABM Industries, Inc. is $0.88/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 01/04/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for ABM, which the report stressed as being of key importance.
ABM operates in the Business Services & Equipment sector, among companies like Visa Inc (V), and Mastercard Inc (MA).
