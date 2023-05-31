ABM Extends Partnership With Orlando International Airport

ABM Industries Incorporated ABM shares have had an impressive run over the past month. The stock appreciated 5.2% against the industry’s decline of 3.3% and the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s growth of 1.5%.

The company announced yesterday that it has extended its 20-year partnership with Orlando International Airport for five more years. As part of the extended partnership, ABM will provide parking and valet services at all three terminals that include the recently opened Terminal C, an innovative terminal focused on high-tech passenger conveniences.

ABM Industries Incorporated Price

ABM Industries Incorporated price | ABM Industries Incorporated Quote

Well-Timed Move

The move makes sense as travelers’ demand for improved experiences is on the rise with increasing passenger volume and number of people parking at airports. It comes on the heels of ABM launching its innovative Smart Parking solution, ABMVantage.

Larry DeLuca, vice president of Aviation Landside Services Central, ABM said, “This partnership extension serves as a true testament of our shared commitment with MCO to deliver outstanding customer service and innovative solutions to help ensure airport guests are happy and safe from arrival to departure.”

Notably, ABM is one of the largest providers of facility services to the aviation industry in the United States, serving more than 2,000 client locations across the nation.

