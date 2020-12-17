Stocks
ABM

ABM Dips 4% On 4Q Profit Miss; Street Sees 19% Upside

Contributor
Amit Singh TipRanks
Published

Shares of ABM Industries fell 4.1% in Wednesday’s extended market trading after the integrated facility solution provider reported lower-than-expected 4Q earnings. The company’s adjusted EPS of $0.69 fell short of the Street's estimates of $0.70 but improved 4.5% year-on-year.

ABM’s (ABM) 4Q revenue declined 9.9% to $1.48 billion year-over-year, reflecting the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall operating environment. However, the top-line surpassed analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion.

The company noted that, “Revenue declines were primarily driven by pandemic-related client disruptions, such as facility closures and service scope changes, particularly within the Company's Aviation and Technical Solutions segments. Higher demand for COVID-19 related work orders continued, particularly in the Business & Industry and Technology & Manufacturing segments, which partially offset the overall revenue decline.”

For the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the company anticipates adjusted EPS of between $0.60 and $0.65. (See ABM stock analysis on TipRanks)

IBM also announced that its board of directors raised quarterly cash dividend by 2.7% to $0.19 per share. At yesterday’s closing price of $40.34, the hike reflects an annualized dividend yield of 1.9%.

Ahead of its earnings, C.L. King analyst David C Silver reiterated his Buy rating on the stock and the price target of $45 (11.6% upside potential). Silver pointed out that the strong adoption of ABM’s EnhancedClean disinfection program is driving higher-margin growth.

Currently, the Street has a cautiously optimistic outlook on the stock. The Moderate Buy analyst consensus is based on 2 Buys and 1 Hold. The average price target stands at $48 and implies upside potential of about 19% to current levels. Shares have increased about 7% year-to-date.

Related News:
Quest Lifts 2020 Sales, Profit Guidance As Covid-19 Testing Picks Up
Aspen Group Sinks 7% On Higher 2Q Loss; Street Stays Bullish
Dixons Pops 15% As Online Sales Go Through The Roof; Street Sees 10% Downside

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABM

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular