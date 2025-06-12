ABM Appoints Carol Clements to Board of Directors, Strengthening Focus on Technology and Innovation

ABM appoints Carol Clements to its Board of Directors, enhancing leadership in technology and digital transformation.

ABM has announced the appointment of Carol Clements to its Board of Directors. Ms. Clements, who has over 25 years of experience in technology and digital transformation across various industries, currently serves as Chief Digital and Technology Officer at JetBlue Airways, where she focuses on technology and innovation strategies. She expressed her excitement to join ABM, highlighting the company's commitment to leveraging technology for industry transformation. Clements has held leadership positions at Yum! Brands and Southwest Airlines, and her expertise is expected to bring strategic vision and operational leadership to ABM as it continues to enhance its service offerings. ABM is a leading provider of facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions, committed to creating efficient, connected spaces for diverse sectors.

Carol Clements, a leader in technology and digital transformation, has been appointed to ABM's Board of Directors, bringing over 25 years of relevant experience.

Her current role as Chief Digital and Technology Officer at JetBlue Airways indicates a strong background in innovation and operational efficiency, which could enhance ABM’s strategic direction.

The appointment underscores ABM's commitment to leveraging technology and innovation, aligning with the company's focus on redefining industry standards and enhancing client experiences.

ABM's strong financial performance, with over $8 billion in annual revenue, is complemented by this strategic enhancement of its leadership team, which may further drive growth and success.

The press release focuses primarily on the appointment of a new board member, which may indicate a lack of significant organizational changes or updates in the company's strategic direction that would interest stakeholders.

There is no mention of the company's recent performance metrics or challenges, which could raise concerns about transparency and accountability.

The emphasis on technology and transformation could highlight potential weaknesses if the company is perceived as lagging behind competitors in innovation.

Who is Carol Clements?

Carol Clements is the newly appointed member of ABM's Board of Directors, with over 25 years of technology and leadership experience.

What position does Carol Clements currently hold?

She is the Chief Digital and Technology Officer at JetBlue Airways Corporation, overseeing technology and innovation strategy.

What experience does Carol Clements bring to ABM?

She has extensive experience in technology and digital transformation, having worked in aviation, hospitality, and consulting industries.

What are ABM's core services?

ABM provides integrated facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions, serving sectors like commercial real estate, aviation, and education.

How does ABM plan to leverage technology?

ABM aims to redefine industry standards by investing in innovative technologies and sustainable solutions for smarter and connected spaces.

NEW YORK, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions, today announced the appointment of Carol Clements to its Board of Directors. Ms. Clements is a proven technology and digital transformation leader with more than 25 years of experience across the aviation, hospitality, and consulting industries.





Ms. Clements currently serves as Chief Digital and Technology Officer at JetBlue Airways Corporation, where she is responsible for the airline’s technology and innovation strategy, and leads the development and implementation of advanced digital solutions that drive operational efficiency and elevate the customer experience.





“I’m honored to join ABM’s Board of Directors at such a pivotal moment in the company’s evolution,” said Clements. “ABM is leveraging technology and innovation to redefine what’s possible in the industry, and I’m excited to contribute to its continued transformation.”





Prior to JetBlue, Ms. Clements held multiple leadership roles at Yum! Brands, Inc., including Chief Technology Officer and General Manager of Pizza Hut Connect and Chief Information Officer for Pizza Hut U.S. She also held senior technology positions at Southwest Airlines and began her career as a consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.





“Carol brings a unique blend of strategic vision, technology expertise, and operational leadership to ABM’s Board,” said Sudhakar Kesavan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ABM. “We’re delighted to welcome her to the Board and look forward to her contributions and perspectives as we help shape ABM’s future success.”





Ms. Clements holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Management Science Engineering and Mathematics from Southern Methodist University.







ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of integrated facility, engineering, and infrastructure solutions. Every day, our over 100,000 team members deliver essential services that make spaces cleaner, safer, and efficient, enhancing the overall occupant experience.





ABM serves a wide range of market sectors including commercial real estate, aviation, education, mission critical, and manufacturing and distribution. With over $8 billion in annual revenue and a blue-chip client base, ABM delivers innovative technologies and sustainable solutions that enhance facilities and empower clients to achieve their goals. Committed to creating smarter, more connected spaces, ABM is investing in the future to meet evolving challenges and build a healthier, thriving world. ABM: Driving possibility, together.





Michael Valentino







media@abm.com







