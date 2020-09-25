Ablest Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Ablest Inc. (AIH) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on September 25, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://services.choruscall.com/links/aih200925.html

To listen to the call, dial +1 888-346-8982 (US) or +1 412-902-4272 (International).

For a replay call, dial +1 877-344-7529 (US) or +1 412-317-0088 (International), Access code 10147919.

