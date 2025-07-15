Able View Global Inc. Partners with TikTok KOLs to Enhance Distribution Channels in Beauty and Personal Care Market

Able View Global partners with TikTok KOLs to enhance brand distribution and strengthen market presence in China.

Quiver AI Summary

Able View Global Inc., a leading brand management partner for international beauty and personal care brands in China, has announced its collaboration with prominent TikTok key opinion leaders (KOLs) to enhance distribution channels. This strategic initiative aims to leverage TikTok live-streaming activities to promote premium brands associated with Able View, thereby strengthening the company's market position and competitiveness. With a robust suite of services, Able View serves as China's second-largest e-commerce hub for beauty products, focusing on branding, digital marketing, omni-channel sales, and logistics. The company's mission is to amplify the power and prestige of the brands it represents, ensuring sustainable growth in the Chinese market.

Potential Positives

Able View has strategically partnered with prominent TikTok KOLs to enhance brand distribution channels, leveraging the popularity of social media for marketing.

This initiative is expected to strengthen Able View's market leadership and core competitiveness in the rapidly growing beauty and personal care sector in China.

The partnerships aim to provide brand partners with optimized marketing solutions and comprehensive service support, which could lead to increased sales and brand visibility.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on TikTok KOLs for distribution may indicate a vulnerability to shifts in social media marketing trends and reliance on platforms outside the company's direct control.

The mention of forward-looking statements with associated risks and uncertainties suggests potential instability or challenges in achieving their strategic goals.

There is no mention of how these partnerships will specifically translate into sales or revenue, raising questions about the effectiveness of the strategy.

FAQ

What is Able View Global Inc. known for?

Able View Global Inc. is a leading brand management partner for international beauty and personal care brands in China.

How is Able View expanding its distribution channels?

Able View is partnering with TikTok key opinion leaders (KOLs) to enhance its distribution through live-streaming activities.

What services does Able View offer?

Able View provides strategic planning, branding, digital marketing, customer service, and integrated logistics for e-commerce brands.

What is the significance of Able View's partnership with TikTok KOLs?

This partnership strengthens Able View's market leadership and provides optimized marketing solutions for its brand partners.

Where can I find more information about Able View?

More information can be found on Able View's official website at www.ableviewir.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ABLV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 3 institutional investors add shares of $ABLV stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





SHANGHAI, CHINA, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Able View Global Inc. – (NASDAQ-CM: ABLV) (“Able View” or the “Company”)



one of the largest comprehensive brand management partners of international beauty and personal care brands in China, Able View partnership with TikTok key opinion leaders ("KOLs") to expand distribution channels.





In Able View’s continuous efforts to explore new business channels and growth opportunities, the Company has entered into strategic partnerships with multiple prominent TikTok KOLs. These partnerships will promote the distribution of the premium brands represented by the Company through TikTok live-streaming activities ("DaBo"). This initiative will further consolidate the business development of the TikTok platform, strengthen the Company's market leadership and core competitiveness, and provide brand partners with optimized marketing solutions and more comprehensive service support.







About Able View Global Inc.







Able View is China's second-largest e-commerce hub for international beauty and personal care brands, offering a comprehensive suite of brand-management services. These services include strategic planning, branding, digital and social marketing, omni-channel sales, customer service, and integrated logistics such as overseas shipping, warehousing, and fulfilment. Able View owns and manages a diverse portfolio of products that range from niche to prestige and masstige categories, solidifying a strong presence in the Chinese market. The Company's mission is to enhance these brands' power and premium status, ensuring sustainable growth and long-term success in China. The Company’s website is



www.ableviewir.com



. The Company routinely posts important updates on its website.







For further information, please contact:









Able View Global Inc.







Mr. Dennis Tang, CFO







E:





info@ableview.com









Follow us on Social Media





:







Website:



www.ableview.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the successful consummation of the business combination, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Able View expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Able View’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based except as required by the applicable law, regulations or rules.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.