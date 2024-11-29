News & Insights

Able Engineering’s Interim Profits Surge Amid Revenue Growth

November 29, 2024 — 06:40 am EST

Able Engineering Holdings Ltd. (HK:1627) has released an update.

Able Engineering Holdings Ltd. reported a significant increase in profit for the six months ending September 2024, with earnings rising to HK$99.9 million from HK$62.1 million in the previous year. The company’s revenue also saw a substantial boost, climbing to HK$3.95 billion from HK$3.03 billion, driven by improved gross profit margins and additional income sources. Investors may find these results encouraging as they reflect strong financial performance and growth potential.

