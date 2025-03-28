$ABL stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ABL stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,983,693 of trading volume.

$ABL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ABL:

$ABL insiders have traded $ABL stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAY J JACKSON (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,107,050 shares for an estimated $16,856,400 .

. MATTHEW GANOVSKY (Co-Founder and President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 232,050 shares for an estimated $1,856,400 .

. KEVIN SCOTT KIRBY (Co-Founder and President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 232,050 shares for an estimated $1,856,400 .

. SEAN MCNEALY (Co-Founder and President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 232,050 shares for an estimated $1,856,400 .

. ADAM SAMUEL GUSKY has made 6 purchases buying 36,367 shares for an estimated $279,611 and 0 sales.

$ABL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $ABL stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

