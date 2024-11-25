ABL Secures Contract for German Offshore Wind Farm

AqualisBraemar ASA (GB:0QXF) has released an update.

ABL, a subsidiary of ABL Group ASA, has secured a contract to provide marine warranty survey services for Iberdrola’s 315 MW Windanker offshore wind farm in Germany. This collaboration marks a continuation of ABL’s involvement in Germany’s growing offshore wind market. The installation and commissioning are set for completion by the end of 2026.

