ABL Secures Contract for German Offshore Wind Farm

November 25, 2024 — 04:36 am EST

AqualisBraemar ASA (GB:0QXF) has released an update.

ABL, a subsidiary of ABL Group ASA, has secured a contract to provide marine warranty survey services for Iberdrola’s 315 MW Windanker offshore wind farm in Germany. This collaboration marks a continuation of ABL’s involvement in Germany’s growing offshore wind market. The installation and commissioning are set for completion by the end of 2026.

