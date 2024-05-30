ABL Group Shares Traded Ex-Dividend

AqualisBraemar ASA (GB:0QXF) has released an update.

ABL Group ASA has announced that its shares will be traded ex-dividend at NOK 0.40 starting from May 30, 2024. ABL Group is a global consultancy specializing in energy, marine, engineering, and digital solutions, promoting safety and sustainability in various sectors.

For further insights into GB:0QXF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.