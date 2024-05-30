News & Insights

ABL Group Shares Traded Ex-Dividend

May 30, 2024 — 04:27 am EDT

AqualisBraemar ASA (GB:0QXF) has released an update.

ABL Group ASA has announced that its shares will be traded ex-dividend at NOK 0.40 starting from May 30, 2024. ABL Group is a global consultancy specializing in energy, marine, engineering, and digital solutions, promoting safety and sustainability in various sectors.

