ABL Group ASA Launches Strategic Share Buyback Program

November 26, 2024 — 02:38 am EST

AqualisBraemar ASA (GB:0QXF) has released an update.

ABL Group ASA has embarked on a share buyback program to repurchase up to 250,000 shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange, with 39,600 shares already acquired at an average price of NOK 9.34. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and reflects the company’s confidence in its financial position.

