ABL Group ASA Launches Strategic Share Buyback Program

AqualisBraemar ASA (GB:0QXF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ABL Group ASA has embarked on a share buyback program to repurchase up to 250,000 shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange, with 39,600 shares already acquired at an average price of NOK 9.34. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and reflects the company’s confidence in its financial position.

For further insights into GB:0QXF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.