ABL Group ASA Launches Share Buyback Program

AqualisBraemar ASA (GB:0QXF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ABL Group ASA has initiated a share buyback program to repurchase up to 250,000 shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange, having already acquired 55,850 shares at an average price of NOK 9.58 during the initial phase. The program aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

For further insights into GB:0QXF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.