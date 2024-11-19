ABL Group ASA Launches Share Buyback Program

AqualisBraemar ASA (GB:0QXF) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

ABL Group ASA has announced a share buyback program to purchase up to 250,000 shares, representing 0.19% of its share capital, to fulfill obligations related to employee incentives and board remuneration. The buyback will be managed by Arctic Securities AS and is scheduled from November 19, 2024, to December 20, 2024.

For further insights into GB:0QXF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.