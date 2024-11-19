ABL Group ASA Launches Share Buyback Program

AqualisBraemar ASA (GB:0QXF) has released an update.
ABL Group ASA has announced a share buyback program to purchase up to 250,000 shares, representing 0.19% of its share capital, to fulfill obligations related to employee incentives and board remuneration. The buyback will be managed by Arctic Securities AS and is scheduled from November 19, 2024, to December 20, 2024.
